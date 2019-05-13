Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COSTLY GEAR MISS: This truck was fined for climbing a hill too slowly last night.
COSTLY GEAR MISS: This truck was fined for climbing a hill too slowly last night.
Business

B-double driver fined $337 for going up hill too slowly

13th May 2019 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM

A B-DOUBLE driver has been fined $337 and hit with four demerits after being observed by police driving up the Kyeamba Gap Hill on the Hume Highway in NSW at 5km/h late last night.

An incident report on the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page said there was no apparent reason for the slow speed, "which was extremely dangerous in a 110km/h zone".

"Due to the extremely slow speed he was travelling at police have travelled behind his vehicle with the warning lights activated to alert other road users of the danger," the police statement said.

"Followed and stopped in the rest area at the top of the hill he said he missed the gear. When spoken to about the dangerous speed and asked why he didn't even put his hazard lights on he said "I didn't think about it."

NSW Police Chief Inspector Phil Brooks told Big Rigs: "This situation presents significant challenges for other road users in a high speed zone, particularly trucks."

The driver was issued an infringement notice for negligent driving.

More Stories

b-double truck driver fined editors picks trucking fine
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Mature-aged nurse and midwife of the year recognised

    premium_icon Mature-aged nurse and midwife of the year recognised

    Health Nursing and midwifery staff gathered at Ipswich Hospital for a joint International Nurses and Midwives Day celebration.

    • 13th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Ipswich team displays 'real togetherness' in upset win

    premium_icon Ipswich team displays 'real togetherness' in upset win

    Soccer Knights tenacity shines as young guns stand up

    • 13th May 2019 11:55 AM
    Clive Palmer: So why is he spending $55m on election?

    Clive Palmer: So why is he spending $55m on election?

    Politics On some issues he is more progressive than Labor

    • 13th May 2019 11:15 AM
    • 1 Rai_o_Sunshine
    Mentoring the next generation

    premium_icon Mentoring the next generation

    News WestMAC hosts teacher conference

    • 13th May 2019 11:00 AM