Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A USAF B-52 Stratofortress Bomber on a mission.
A USAF B-52 Stratofortress Bomber on a mission. strato
News

B-52 bombers, RAAF jets in training exercise west of Ipswich

24th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

AUSTRALIAN Defence Force elements combined with United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress Bombers as part of a training exercise in southeast Queensland recently.

The B-52 aircraft trained with Royal Australian Air Force aircraft, including F/A-18F and army elements, in a simulated activity west of RAAF Base Amberley as part of the Strategic Bomber Training program.

This training increases the capability and preparedness of Australian and US forces to operate together seamlessly and also to enhance security co-operation in the Pacific region.

The USAF aircraft did not land in Australia and returned home on completion of the training activity.

The USAF and the ADF regularly conduct routine training together.

Defence says that the integrated program of combined training initiatives and exercises is mutually beneficial to both Australia and the United States.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Councillors request pay increase for Acting Mayor Wendt

    premium_icon Councillors request pay increase for Acting Mayor Wendt

    Council News Wayne Wendt, who has been the acting mayor since Andrew Antoniolli stood down on May 3, remains the city’s deputy mayor and councillor for division five.

    IGS coach praises 'no frills' players for BGS victory

    premium_icon IGS coach praises 'no frills' players for BGS victory

    Rugby Union Narrow win belies Ipswich dominance in GPS opener.

    Test your noggin at Simpsons trivia night

    Test your noggin at Simpsons trivia night

    News The questions will be shown on the big screen at Limelight Cinemas.

    • 24th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

    Local Partners