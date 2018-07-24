B-52 bombers, RAAF jets in training exercise west of Ipswich

AUSTRALIAN Defence Force elements combined with United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress Bombers as part of a training exercise in southeast Queensland recently.

The B-52 aircraft trained with Royal Australian Air Force aircraft, including F/A-18F and army elements, in a simulated activity west of RAAF Base Amberley as part of the Strategic Bomber Training program.

This training increases the capability and preparedness of Australian and US forces to operate together seamlessly and also to enhance security co-operation in the Pacific region.

The USAF aircraft did not land in Australia and returned home on completion of the training activity.

The USAF and the ADF regularly conduct routine training together.

Defence says that the integrated program of combined training initiatives and exercises is mutually beneficial to both Australia and the United States.