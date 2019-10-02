Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Axed: Seven dumps Mel Doyle’s Sunday Night

by Briana Domjen
2nd Oct 2019 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Channel 7's flagship news and current affairs program Sunday Night has been axed.

Seven's Head of News and Current Affairs Craig McPherson told staff earlier today the 10-year-old program would no longer continue

Average ratings, controversial sackings and high costs are said to be behind the move to drop the program, which is hosted by Melissa Doyle.

Melissa Doyle Sunday Night Profile pic. Supplied by Seven.
Melissa Doyle Sunday Night Profile pic. Supplied by Seven.

The Daily Telegraph understands Seven executives plan to resurrect Today Tonight.

Insiders say Sunday Night host Doyle and valuable journalists, cameramen and producers will be found new jobs within the network.

More to come

axing channel 7 melissa doyle sacking sunday night

Top Stories

    Unbelievable: Ipswich athlete completes epic 500km race

    premium_icon Unbelievable: Ipswich athlete completes epic 500km race

    News BLISTERS the size of 20 cent pieces on his feet. Swollen ankles. Just 10 hours sleep in five days.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:05 PM
    City the 'ideal' place for dedicated office for veterans

    premium_icon City the 'ideal' place for dedicated office for veterans

    Politics 'It would give us a morale boost'.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

    premium_icon Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

    News The new green will be a first for Australia.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:15 PM
    Mormon threatens to stab, rapes young woman in park

    premium_icon Mormon threatens to stab, rapes young woman in park

    Crime The historic crime went unsolved for nearly 13 years.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:00 PM