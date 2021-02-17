Axe wielding road rager’s speedo may have been out

Michael Broadhead threatened another motorist with an axe after an argument at the side of the Bruce Highway.

A HOT-HEADED caravanner tailgated and flashed his high beams at a motorist in front of him for going too slow.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the other driver braked suddenly, causing Michael Broadhead to brake hard to avoid a collision.

When the other driver went into a rest area off the Bruce Highway near Gin Gin, Broadhead followed.

Broadhead then confronted the driver with an axe, saying: “I will f**king axe you, you f**king dog,” the court heard.

The incident was filmed and the frightened driver reported it to police.

A very apologetic Broadhead now concedes that he may have been wrong about the slow speed because of a tyre issue with his own four-wheel drive.

Michael James Broadhead, 42, a truck driver and grandfather from Dinmore, pleaded guilty to one charge of going armed to cause fear on October 8 last year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said the complainant was travelling north on the Bruce Highway when a white Toyota Landcruiser came up behind him.

Sen Const. Lowe said there was a brief verbal exchange between the two men at the rest stop.

Broadhead got out with a short-handled axe in his hand, yelling “I will f**king axe you, you c**t. You f**king dog.”

The verbal exchange briefly continued and he drove off.

Sen. Const. Lowe said the driver told police he felt threatened and was shocked and scared.

The driver recorded the incident on both his vehicle’s cameras.

Broadhead told police he was flashing his lights in an attempt to get the driver to speed up.

“He said he can’t recall the axe, but said he does carry an axe,” Sen. Const. Lowe said.

“He showed remorse for the incident, saying he shouldn’t have followed the driver into the park.”

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Broadhead instructed that due to a change in his tyres, this may have indicated on his speedo that the car ahead was travelling slower than it actually was.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Broadhead’s traffic history indicates he may be a driver “with a lead foot”.

“It was stupid. Puerile and juvenile behaviour,” Mr Kinsella said.

“It would be a terrifying circumstance. You clearly overreacted.

“Please understand what you did is serious.

“And ironically you now say you were to blame in that you had the wrong tyres and this affected the speed reading.

“You now show responsibility by being here in court.”

“Yes. I drove 12 hours to be here,” Broadhead said.

Mr Kinsella fined him $700, with $200 to go to the other driver as moiety.