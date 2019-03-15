Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to Cabramatta West last night after reports of two men fighting and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head. Picture: TNV
Police were called to Cabramatta West last night after reports of two men fighting and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head. Picture: TNV
Crime

Pedestrian hit by car then killed by axe

by Phoebe Loomes
15th Mar 2019 8:18 AM

A MAN has died after suffering axe wounds during a fight that followed a car crash in Sydney's west.

Two men were fighting on Luker Road in Cabramatta after a car hit a pedestrian about 8.45pm last night. Emergency services arrived and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head - police say the man had also been hit by a car.

Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Another man, 75, was arrested at the scene and an axe, believed to have been used in the attack, was seized.

Police believe the 59-year-old man had been hit with an axe by the other man. The two men were known to one another.

The 75-year-old man was taken to Fairfield police station where he assisted police with their inquiries.

He was then transferred to Liverpool Hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the fight.

 

Emergency services treated the 59-year-old, but he died at the scene.
Emergency services treated the 59-year-old, but he died at the scene.

"A crime scene continues to be examined by specialist officers, and detectives from Fairfield City Police Area Command have established Strike Force Pierson to investigate the incident," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

axe attack crime editors picks sydney

Top Stories

    Politicians dispute fastest track to build rail project

    premium_icon Politicians dispute fastest track to build rail project

    Politics Ipswich City Council wants $500,000 for a business case from state and federal governments.

    • 15th Mar 2019 9:02 AM
    Some simple tips for making Ipswich businesses profitable

    premium_icon Some simple tips for making Ipswich businesses profitable

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets

    Advocate backs angry subbies amid payment promise 'drivel'

    premium_icon Advocate backs angry subbies amid payment promise 'drivel'

    Business 'I don't blame them for taking things': Tradies advocate

    • 15th Mar 2019 10:05 AM
    Barking mad baker's shop a tribute to his best friend

    premium_icon Barking mad baker's shop a tribute to his best friend

    News New bakery opens in North Booval

    • 15th Mar 2019 9:40 AM