33°
News

Axe assault fuelled by drugs, 'the devil and a lot of glue'

Emma Clarke
by

AN Ipswich man had "inhaled a lot of glue" and was "hearing from the devil" when he hit a man in the stomach with an axe.

A psychiatrist found Mark Joseph Cooper was not completely deprived of his mental capacity even after Cooper told them he "loved cannabis and thought it was gods gift to man kind".

Cooper, 30, said if it wasn't so expensive, he would consume it more regularly.

He told the psychiatrist he was "mental and stupid and hearing from the devil" when he hit a man in he stomach with the blunt edge of an axe and punched him, knocking out his teeth, at an Ipswich home in July 2014.

A psychiatrist report before Ipswich District Court on Friday revealed Copper was "sightless and had a concerning attitude towards drugs".

Cooper pleaded guilty to being in a dwelling with an intent to commit an indictable offence while armed and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Judge Dennis Lynch sentenced Cooper to 10 months probation.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
Weekend heat relief with welcome rain in Ipswich

Weekend heat relief with welcome rain in Ipswich

City in line for reprieve from record breaking heat

'Very, very soon': ALP steps up in Jordan ahead of election

ALP candidate Charis Mullen today opened her offices at Springfield, amid new excitement surrounding a 2018 election date.

ALP candidate Charis Mullen today opened her offices at Springfield.

How Andrew overcame attacks of anxiety

KICKING AHEAD: National titles-bound Ipswich PCYC student Andrew Cutting (right) works on his techniques with training partner Tero Lahteenamaki.

Learning taekwondo helps Cutting face fears

Five things that aren't the same without coffee

Ever tried having a work meeting without your morning coffee? not a good idea...

SOME things just shouldn't be done without a coffee.

Local Partners