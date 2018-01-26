Menu
Awkward: Vanity Fair’s massive cover fail

Vanity Fair’s ‘Hollywood’ issue cover has got everyone talking. Picture: Vanity Fair
by Bronte Coy

PRESTIGIOUS magazine Vanity Fair has been left red-faced after experiencing not one, but two monumental Photoshop fails on its latest cover.

The iconic 'Hollywood' issue, celebrating a number of industry heavyweights, was called out by readers for accidentally giving Reese Witherspoon a third leg and Oprah Winfrey an extra hand.

The baffling mind trick is seen among Annie Leibovitz's shots for the annual feature, which also includes Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Claire Foy, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot and Robert De Niro.

 

As expected, the cover oozes sophistication, style and glamour - and is marred only by the presence of Witherspoon's extra leg.

Why so leggy, Reese? Picture: Vanity Fair
As if that weren't enough, the glaring errors continued inside the magazine, where an otherwise-stunning shot of Winfrey, Witherspoon and Hanks sharing a joke features the TV queen with an extra hand.

 

 

Luckily, both the Photoshop victims took it well, sharing a joke about it on Twitter.

"Well ... I guess everybody knows now ... I have 3 legs," Witherspoon wrote. "I hope you can still accept me for who I am ..."

Winfrey quickly joined the fray, replying to her A Wrinkle In Time co-star: "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand."

 

