Crime

'AWESOME:' Accused killer's bizarre response to prosecution

Annie Perets
by
25th Feb 2019 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:22 PM
A MAN charged over the murder of a woman at a Maryborough motel has been mentioned in court for the second time.

Matthew Bradley James Tench stands accused of murdering 58-year-old Linda Lovett last year.

Sporting glasses and a trim haircut, the 22-year-old appeared calm during his appearance by video link on Monday in Maryborough Magistrates Court.  

Maryborough man Matthew Bradley James Tench, 22, is facing one charge of murder. He was arrested after a body of a 58-year-old woman was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3.
The woman's body was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3, sparking a homicide investigation.

The court was told a brief had been prepared by prosecution on a case against Mr Tench, to which he replied "awesome".

His murder charge will be mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court in April.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

