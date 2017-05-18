23°
Protecting Ipswich children is everyone’s business

Anna Hartley
| 18th May 2017 5:00 AM

PROTECTING children is everyone's business.

That is the reason the Ipswich Region Child Protection Week Awards are so vital to our community according to Ipswich Community Youth Service's Katrina Kane.

Nominations for the awards, established by the Ipswich District Child Protection Week Committee to promote the safety and well-being of children, are now open.

"The awards aim to raise awareness and highlight the importance of child protection in our community, while at the same time recognising the efforts, programs, services and achievements that individuals and organisations have accomplished," Ms Kane said.

"Protecting children is everyone's business. It's a shared responsibility."

"Protecting children is everyone's business. It's a shared responsibility."

Ms Kane said the issues across Ipswich and West Moreton were no different to any other region.

"People can help keep our kids safe by playing their part and getting involved in their local community, volunteering their time, encouraging children and young people's participation in their community or hosting their own child protection week event," she said.

"Communities in which children are seen and heard, where their participation is valued and where their families can get the support they need, are stronger communities which contribute to keeping children safe and well."

Nominations close 4pm, August 4 and winners will be announced at the gala dinner on September 8. For more phone 3812 1050 or email pa@icys.org.au.

Topics:  child protection week ipswich

