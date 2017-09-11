AWARDS: Nominate a local, crime fighting hero

THE Ipswich District Community Safety Crime Prevention Awards are in their third year and residents are urged to get their nominations in.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said the awards recognised ordinary members of the community who help keep their communities safe.

There are five categories for the awards, which will be presented in a function at Brothers Leagues Club on November 23.

"The message is that crime prevention and community safety is everybody's responsibility,” Sgt Webster said.

"We know there is a lot going on in the community groups in different areas and we want these people to be recognised and encouraged.

"You might have a group of residents who have adopted a local park to keep it clean and safe and report any trouble to police. That's the kind of thing we need.

"More recently we've seen organisations that are looking at the layout of their buildings and thinking about crime prevention through the design and layout.”

The awards are a joint effort between police, Crime Stoppers area committees, Ipswich City Council, Neighbourhood Watch Ipswich and Flinders District Scouts.

Award categories include community engagement; designing for a safe and healthy environment;

drug and alcohol harm reduction; youth engagement and family violence protection.

Nominations must be received by October 31.

For information on how to nominate, phone the Crime Prevention Unit on 3817 1351.