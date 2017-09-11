29°
News

AWARDS: Nominate a local, crime fighting hero

INCENTIVES: Crime Prevention Award supporters (from front) Sergeant Nadine Webster, Pat Carpenter, Pam Lobwein, and Alex Mair.
INCENTIVES: Crime Prevention Award supporters (from front) Sergeant Nadine Webster, Pat Carpenter, Pam Lobwein, and Alex Mair. ANDREW KORNER

THE Ipswich District Community Safety Crime Prevention Awards are in their third year and residents are urged to get their nominations in.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said the awards recognised ordinary members of the community who help keep their communities safe.

There are five categories for the awards, which will be presented in a function at Brothers Leagues Club on November 23.

"The message is that crime prevention and community safety is everybody's responsibility,” Sgt Webster said.

"We know there is a lot going on in the community groups in different areas and we want these people to be recognised and encouraged.

"You might have a group of residents who have adopted a local park to keep it clean and safe and report any trouble to police. That's the kind of thing we need.

"More recently we've seen organisations that are looking at the layout of their buildings and thinking about crime prevention through the design and layout.”

The awards are a joint effort between police, Crime Stoppers area committees, Ipswich City Council, Neighbourhood Watch Ipswich and Flinders District Scouts.

Award categories include community engagement; designing for a safe and healthy environment;

drug and alcohol harm reduction; youth engagement and family violence protection.

Nominations must be received by October 31.

For information on how to nominate, phone the Crime Prevention Unit on 3817 1351.

Topics:  ipswich crime prevention

Ipswich Queensland Times
Links between Paul Pisasale, lawyer, massage parlour owner

Links between Paul Pisasale, lawyer, massage parlour owner

IT seem there are not too many degrees of separation in former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale’s world.

DUMP INVESTIGATION: How to have your say on waste

Screenshot from Monday's Four Corners episode.

A final report is due in November.

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man was sentenced to jail after he was caught driving under the influence.

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

Goodna dynasty beckons as players eye 'three-peat'

WINNERS: The Goodna Eagles, and friends, celebrate their A Grade premiership win. Coach Laurie Campbell insists the club can dominate the competition long term.

Coach Campbell says a decade of dominance like Brothers is on cards

Local Partners