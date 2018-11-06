Awards glory for Ipswich businessman

LEADER: Local businessman Martin Sammut was named Business Person of the Year recently.

THE Ipswich Business Excellence Awards ceremony proved a night to remember for Martin Sammut, who took out Business Person of the Year at the annual ceremony.

The prestigious award, held in conjuction with The Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Sirromet Wines, was one of 11 awards up for grabs.

Mr Sammut took out the Young Business Person of the Year Award in 2003.

His accounting firm, Sammut Bulow, which he runs with partner Brad Bulow, has been operating for 20 years.

"It is very nice to be recognised. It is not why I do what I do. I certainly don't crave recognition," Mr Sammut said.

Clients say that it is his humility, sharp eye for detail, integrity and entrepreneurial flair that have set him apart from contenders.

It has been quite a journey for Martin and wife Christine.

"I started out at Booval in Martin's Place and rented space there," Mr Sammut said.

"My first move into development was buying the old Bodega site and revamping it."

Mr Sammut moved his flourishing practice into the new development and undertook the significant Top of Town development of the former Big White space and adjoining buildings. Circa 160, Brisbane St, at Ipswich Central was born.

"Business today is very competitive.

"Not only with local businesses, but online. You have to differentiate yourself. Customers need to have a positive experience.

"I believe we have to be examples of what we tell our clients to do," Mr Sammut said.

"I am most proud of the number of people we employ. We have 40-plus people on the team and that is a lot of people relying on us to build a strong business."

Sammut Bulow has more than 3000 clients and deals with a broad range of people.

"The biggest client we look after has a turnover of $60million dollars a year and we have clients like mum-and-dad businesses and individuals who still get their tax return done with us," he said.

"I will always recognise and value those who have helped me along the way. Relationships are important to me."

Sammut Bulow offers a range of services from wealth management and creation to lending, insurance, book-keeping and accountancy.

"We have people from 70 to 18 years of age all in one workplace," he said.

"There are all different generations and who all see the world differently,

"This is about providing training for small business that is often only offered to large organisations."

Mr Sammut said his wife, early childhood teacher Christine, is working with business partner Brad Bulow's wife, special education teacher Karlie, on developing child care in Ipswich.

"This is a great next venture for us," Mr Sammut said.

One of six boys, Mr Sammut, a Mackay man, always hosts his parents at special events to honour them for the sacrifice they made.

"They sacrificed a lot for us boys and it is good to share the award with them."

Sammut Bulow was also a nominee for the Business of the Year Award.

Mr Sammut continues to bring energy and passion to his own enterprise but shares that with his client base.