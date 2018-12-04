Awards cap off winning year for Ipswich business

AFTER only eight years of operation, AUSblue finished the year by taking out City of Ipswich 2018 Business Excellence Awards, Business of the Year accolade.

AUSblue is a worthy winner given the significant growth of the business over a relatively short time.

Andrew Morrell and Pat Maguire were founding partners, and Wayne Shaw joined shortly after as a partner, marketing and customer service manager Katrina Sharp said.

"They have led the success of the company from the outset,” she said.

Development work started in 2009 and the business was officially established in 2010. Starting out in humble beginnings, the national headquarters is now located in Wulkuraka.

"In 2010 the business expanded to interstate locations, starting in Victoria. This was followed by the Northern Territory and then across Australia. This has meant that AUSblue is established as one of Australia's premier AdBlue producers and suppliers. We are now also in New Zealand,” Ms Sharp said.

"The aim is to reduce the harmful emissions of nitrogen-oxides in diesel fuel. We have 38 staff and in fact just this past weekend we held our annual conference and end-of-year celebration here in Ipswich.”

AUSblue are fully licensed under the VDA accreditation system for the production of Adblue. The company gained the certification in 2012.

"The company also carries a range of other products that are sold through all of the outlets. It provides a comprehensive service to the clients,” she said.

AUSblue serves the transport industry including trucks and buses. It also supports the racing industry. This will also expand to passenger vehicles, rail and marine.

"We are proudly part of Ipswich. I have been with the company for the past 18 months and the business has grown rapidly, but the secret has been and continues to be, that the partners keep across trends and keep pace with the changes,” Ms Sharp said.

"It was very exciting for us to be nominated for business of the year and for customer service. It was a thrill to actually take out the Business of the Year Award. It was testament to the leadership and foresight shown by the partners and the commitment of the management and staff.”

Ipswich will remain the national headquarters as the business tackles the important issues of emissions from diesel vehicles.

"This is truly a global issue and it is exciting to be part of the solution. We have more exciting things to happen in 2019, so there is much more to come,” she said.