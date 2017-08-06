Award-winning show to delight audiences at the Civic

BOLD MOVE: Les Miserables stars Robert Shearer as Jean Valijean and Lionel Theunissen as Javert.

AFTER months of rehearsing, the actors involved in Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's new show are looking forward to their opening night next month.

The company will perform Les Misérables at the Ipswich Civic Centre from September 8.

Since its global premiere in Paris in 1980, Les Misérables has played all over the world and won multiple Tony Awards, Laurence Olivier Awards and Drama Desk Awards.

Set in 19th century France, Les Misérables tells a timeless story of sacrifice, redemption, broken dreams, unrequited love and the passion and strength of the human spirit.

Ex-convict Jean Valjean is hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole.

When Valjean agrees to care for factory worker Fantine's young daughter, Cosette, their lives change forever.

Featuring a cast of talented performers, a live professional orchestra and staging that brings this story to life, Ipswich Musical Theatre Company is aiming to create a new production of Les Misérables that will captivate audiences of all ages.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company artistic director Brenda Ryan said the entire cast was excited about this new production.

"Finding a production that could follow our sell-out 2016 season of Wicked meant something that would be big, bold and an audience favourite. What else could it be but Les Misérables?" she said.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company was founded in 2001 to support locals who love to perform on stage. Since then, the company has gone on to stage plays, dinner theatre and major musical productions, including The Phantom of the Opera and the Ipswich premiere of Wicked during 2016.

Les Misérables will be performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre from September 8-17. Tickets are $35. Phone 3810 6100 or log onto ipswichmusicaltheat recompany.com.au for more information.

Performance dates