Award-winning drama to be filmed at Ipswich campus

Dustin Schmidt is working to bring his award-winning screenplay to life on the big screen. Photo: Contributed

IT COULD have gone one of two ways for ambitious Ipswich film maker Dustin Schmidt when his movie script nabbed an award at the Australian Film Institute Awards.

But instead of adding to the pressure to succeed, the Best Feature Screenplay award only served to validate Mr Schmidt’s idea.

“It’s definitely given me an extra boost of confidence to know we have a good story, something good to work with,” Mr Schmidt said.

“I think it’s really helped get everyone on board for the project and get the ball rolling.”

The University of Southern Queensland graduate is working to bring his screenplay The Last of the Pretty Boys to life, with much of the filming taking place at his old uni.

Since capturing the judge’s approval at the film festival, the production process has snowballed.

“It helped get us a producer and secure financing – within 11 months of winning the award, I was on set, filming,” Mr Schmidt said.

He described the story as a drama.

“It’s about a rock star from Ipswich who lives in Los Angeles and has become really successful around the world but he’s in a bad place mentally,” Mr Schmidt said.

“He has to confront his past, wrestle with his demons and it’s about this relationship he forms with a reporter who is doing a story on him.”

The film is expected to be ready by mid 2021, following post production

For some artists, a project can dominate the days and nights until the work is ready to share with the world but, for others, new ideas fly around non-stop.

While working on his film, Mr Schmidt has lost count of the number of ideas he has had for his next screenplay.

“I’ve pretty much got my next dozen movies planned out,” Mr Schmidt said.

“I have a script written, ready to go and, if I can get funding, it’s ready to go right into but I have quite a few more ideas I’d be happy to sit down and start writing, once this is done.”

