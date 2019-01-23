Award-winning dog groomer wins over hearts of pooches

IT'S A DOG'S LIFE: Digger the dog gets his fair share of pampering thanks to Dani Rose.

PET owners in Ipswich can be confident that one of the newest pet groomers in town will bring a wealth of experience and an abundance of love to your pet.

Dani Rose has recently launched mobile business The Pooch Pamperer, which covers Ipswich City.

"I started grooming back in 2000 while I was still in Sydney. I have always been a pet lover and owner so that was an obvious role for me. I was a certified dog trainer prior and I fell into grooming,” Ms Rose said.

Concerned that a large percentage of grooming tends to focus on beautification and objectifying the dog, she decided it was time to work from the dog's perspective.

Ms Rose understands what freaks dogs out. "It just seems to me that a dog can endure a great deal of stress. I work with the dog, understand the dog and make sure that the process is comfortable for the animal,” she said.

"We offer clipping and grooming, hand scissoring, ear and nail care. We use natural products and offer a hydrobath and blowdry for our pooches. My expertise focused on dealing with dogs traumatised by previous grooming experiences. I will work on a rehabilitation and training program,” she said.

Ms Rose won Australia's Favourite Dog Groomer 2018 while she was living in NSW.

"I was totally chuffed. I really thought there was no way I could win. It was great to be nominated but another thing to win,” Ms Rose said.

She endeared herself to her "clients” and their owners in NSW and the stream of positive comments via social media is testament to her work in Ipswich.

"I moved here late November last year. I sold the business back in Sydney, that was hard. I knew families for 20 years; it was very special.

"I am settling into Ipswich and my clients are just wonderful. I feel very much at home,” she said.

As a Pooch Pamperer, Ms Rose connects with the dogs. "If you listen and watch the dogs, they hear and sense what is happening. I take time to work with them, get to know them.”

Part of the strategy of being mobile is to work with the pet in their home to minimise the stress that can be caused. It is also convenient for the owners.

This is the point of difference. It is all about the dog. "I do use a lot of skills I learned when doing training,” she said.

"I have a motto on the side of my van that says 'Positive and gentle grooming for all breeds of pooches right in the comfort of your own home'.”

"I go from 2kg to 125kg dogs. There are a number of breeds that need grooming about every six weeks while others will be more like every four months.”

She says that the process can be overwhelming for dogs.

"It is not a fad or fashionable thing. We have a number of cross breeds that need the trimming. Some do not shed so cutting is essential. It is all about the pets welfare,” she said.

Her bubbly and enthusiastic personality is winning the hearts of the pooches and their families.

Check out The Pooch Pamparer on facebook or Instagram.

Go online to www.thepoochpamperer.com.

The Pooch Pamperer serves all of Ipswich and surrounds as a mobile business.