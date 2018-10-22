Award winning author speaks about her daughter's condition

See Samantha Wheeler discuss her latest book, Everything I've Never Said on Wednesday at Book Face at Orion from 6.30 to 7.30pm.

AWARD winning author Samantha Wheeler is best known for her eco-adventure stories but her latest book Everything I've Never Said has been inspired by her youngest daughter who has Rett Syndrome.

"Everyone has a voice, whether or not they communicate in a conventional way and I wanted to convey that message to younger readers,” Ms Wheeler said.

Rett syndrome is a neurological disorder found almost exclusively in females. Infants and children with the disorder usually develop normally until about 6 to 18 months.

They then cease to acquire new skills and gradually or suddenly lose previously acquired abilities, such as conscious control of the hands and the ability to vocalise most sounds or words.

There are about 200 girls in Australia who have been diagnosed with this condition, including Ms Wheeler's daughter.

"Children with disabilities and the families who love them are rarely found in novels and one of my aims with this book was to create characters who are role-models, who show us that it's okay to ask for help,” Ms Wheeler said.

To celebrate the book launch Book Face at Orion Springfield Central will welcome Ms Wheeler to discuss Everything I've Never Said in conversation with the ABC's Scott Stephens.

Book Face Event Manager, Jo Sparrow said Everything I've Never Said was a remarkable novel about finding your voice.

"Courageous and resilient, Ava and her family are quiet heroes who cherish each other, tackle the tough days and never give up. Everything I've Never Said is an extraordinary book about empowerment and one that will forever change the way readers look at themselves and each other,” Ms Sparrow said.

"Ava wants nothing more than to tell her family she loves them, particularly her big sister, Nic. But Ava has Rett syndrome - she can't talk, nod her head or even point at a communication card.

"She understands everything, but no-one understands her. When tragedy strikes her family, Ava becomes even more determined to talk. But it's not until she meets occupational therapist Kieran and new friend Aimee that she is hopeful for change - and to be heard at last.

"This is an incredible book that addresses a topic not often addressed in literature and is suitable for readers aged 10 years old and over, with a broad appeal for teens and adults.”

Samantha Wheeler has written five novels and her stories have been shortlisted for the Queensland Literary Awards, Speech Pathology Australia Book of the Year Awards, the Readings Children's Book Prize, the Wilderness Society Environment Award for Children's Literature, and commended in the Royal Zoological Society of NSW Whitley Awards.

"This event is open to children over the age of 10 who are accompanied by parents and we encourage adults of all ages to come along and listen to what will be a wonderful conversation.”

What: Samantha Wheeler In Conversation - Everything I've Never Said

When: Wednesday, October 24, 6.30 - 7.30pm

Cost: $5 (ticket holders will get a $5 discount on book purchases on the night)

Where: BOOK FACE Orion, 1 Main Street, Springfield Central (opp - JB HiFi)

Tickets: Eventbrite