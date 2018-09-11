Menu
Award-winning author Helene Young will touchdown in Ipswich on September 13 for the next instalment of Ipswich Libraries' popular Author Hour series.
Community

Award-winning author scheduled for free Ipswich event

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Sep 2018 10:59 AM

AWARD-winning author Helene Young will visit Ipswich this month for the next instalment of Ipswich Libraries' popular Author Hour series.

Young, who turned to writing after a career in aviation, is one of Australia's most-loved romantic suspense novelists.

Her seven novels have won many awards including Romantic Book of the Year and five awards for Australian Favourite Romantic Suspense.

Her latest book, Return to Roseglen, has just been released and is a "moving and insightful family drama about three generations coming to terms with the family matriarch facing her final days”.

It has been described as "probably the best contemporary read of the year” and is a story about "family fractures and feuds in later life and about loved ones being there for each other when it matters most”.

She and husband Graham now sail the Coal Sea on their catamaran while Young writes.

Author Hour is a chance for people to hear from some of Australia's most-loved authors.

Author Hour with Helene Young will be at Springfield Central Library on September 13 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Entry is free, but bookings are essential by visiting ipswichlibraries.com.au/events, or phoning 38106815.

Ipswich Queensland Times

