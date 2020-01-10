Menu
MASTERFUL: The South East Redbacks will need to remove Mick Sippel early to be a chance of victory.
Sport

Avoiding ‘lazy cricket’ key for combatants

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
10th Jan 2020 5:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The side which can best dust off the cobwebs is sure to take the points as the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket first grade competition returns from the Christmas hiatus and begins two-day action.

An understrength South East Redbacks hosts an ultra-experienced Laidley outfit featuring two of Ipswich’s standout youngsters in Tom Sippel and Noah Emmerson at Redbank Plains tomorrow and Sunday from midday. Ever-reliable fast-bowling spearhead Vaughan Oldham has left the Redbacks to further his career with Rochedale. Captain Caleb Risson is also expected to miss the match due to work commitments. Both Laidley skipper Alex Welsh and South East president Dan Chandler agreed teams were prone to lazy cricket after relaxing over the festive period and the focus would be on turning up with the appropriate attitude.

“You want to do as well as you can and get back into the swing of things,’ Welsh said.

Chandler said his team was disadvantaged from the get-go by the absence of the two marquee talents but would look to promote several fringe first graders.

“Most clubs would agree it is hard to replace a quality fast bowler like Vaughan, especially halfway through the season” he said.

“But the players we will bring in are quality cricketers, so hopefully we can kick them up a gear.

“The team will gel because we are all good mates.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

