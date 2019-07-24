Avoid these pricey servos as prices continue to fall

THE state's peak motoring body is urging drivers to hold off filling up the tank with the unleaded petrol price currently trending downwards.

"Ipswich is in the discounting phase of the price cycle," RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said. "Motorists should delay filling the tank as prices will continue to fall."

The average price in the city today is 144.5c/L but there are some stations selling above that mark.

Among the most expensive are the Coles Express (149.9c/L) on Warwick Rd at Yamanto, and the Caltex on Ripley Rd at Ripley and the 7 Eleven on Raceview St at Raceview (149.5c/L).

Drivers in regional areas like Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim should make sure they're shopping around for the best deal, and filling up at the cheapest servo in their area.

The average price in Lockyer Valley is 142.1c/L and 139.7c/L in Somerset.