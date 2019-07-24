Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Avoid these pricey servos as prices continue to fall

Greg Osborn
by
24th Jul 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE state's peak motoring body is urging drivers to hold off filling up the tank with the unleaded petrol price currently trending downwards.

"Ipswich is in the discounting phase of the price cycle," RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said. "Motorists should delay filling the tank as prices will continue to fall."

The average price in the city today is 144.5c/L but there are some stations selling above that mark.

Among the most expensive are the Coles Express (149.9c/L) on Warwick Rd at Yamanto, and the Caltex on Ripley Rd at Ripley and the 7 Eleven on Raceview St at Raceview (149.5c/L).

Drivers in regional areas like Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim should make sure they're shopping around for the best deal, and filling up at the cheapest servo in their area.

The average price in Lockyer Valley is 142.1c/L and 139.7c/L in Somerset.

fair fuel prices fuel prices ipswich fuel prices racq unleaded petrol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    63 PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's funniest dog name

    premium_icon 63 PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's funniest dog name

    Pets & Animals We want to know which fur-baby you like the most.

    Lego thief busted after shifty Macca's carpark exchange

    premium_icon Lego thief busted after shifty Macca's carpark exchange

    Crime A man has pleaded guilty to three charges, including stealing.

    Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

    premium_icon Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

    Business A questionable ticket reseller is targeting Ipswich events

    Why Supercars racing is like brushing your teeth

    premium_icon Why Supercars racing is like brushing your teeth

    Motor Sports Top driver's muscle memory insights into tackling big time