Avoid the Origin blues: Travel free to and from Suncorp

A large crowd is expected tonight at Suncorp Stadium for the first match of the 2017 State of Origin series and extra police will be on duty to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable night.

Advice from stadium management is to avoid possible delays at the gates by arriving early to assist with security process involving bag searches.

If you have a pre-purchased game ticket or a stadium membership card you can travel free to and from the venue on all regular network-wide Brisbane City Council buses and Queensland Rail City Network trains (excludes Brisbane City Council ferries, the G: and Airtrain services).

Free travel begins at midday and finishes with the last service of the day.

Use the journey planner to find out which scheduled bus and train services travel to and from the stadium.

Gates open at 5pm.

The match is a sell-out and kick-off is at 8pm.

There will be a minute's silence before the game tonight in recognition of Senior Constable Brett Forte and police recruits will be at the stadium with Police Legacy ribbons.

The following road closures will be in place and road users are urged to be patient and avoid non-essential travel in the area:

5pm to midnight:

Castlemaine St between Milton Rd and Heussler Terrace

Boomerang St between Little Cribb St and Milton Rd

5pm to midnight or later (when safe to open with patron numbers):

Caxton St between Petrie Terrace and Hale St

9.45pm to midnight:

Petrie Terrace between Milton Rd and Caxton St

Milton Rd between Park Rd and Upper Roma St (inbound only)

Cribb St between Railway Parade and Milton Rd

Additional train services after the event

Ipswich/Rosewood line leaving from Milton at 10.03pm, 10.25pm*, 10.33pm, 10.45pm*, 10.55pm*, 11.03pm, 11.33pm

Springfield line leaving from Milton at 9.48pm, 10.18pm, 10.30pm*, 10.40pm*, 10.48pm, 11.18pm, 11.45pm

* denotes additional service

Please note that additional services are not guaranteed to run at advertised times, and may be amended on the day of operations due to customer demand.