Where to buy petrol in Ipswich to avoid fuel price rip-off

IPSWICH drivers should hold off filling up their tanks as long as possible as fuel prices at some stations hit 169.9cpl.

The RACQ recommends a fair fuel price in Ipswich today is 162.1cpl for unleaded but only four stations across the city are beating that price.

The price is trending upwards.

7-Eleven West Ipswich, Puma Energy West Ipswich, Freedom Fuels West Ipswich and Ox Fuel Yamanto are selling unleaded between 147.9cpl and 159.5cpl.

Others at Brassall, Flinders View, Leichhardt and Yamanto are selling unleaded for 163.9cpl.

The most expensive unleaded in Ipswich today is 169.9cpl at Coles Express North Ipswich, Caltex Yamanto and Coles Express Yamanto.

Further east, petrol in Bellbird Park, Goodna, Springfield, Brookwater and Camira is between 163.9cpl and 169.9cpl.

It comes after the RACQ earlier this month revealed many regional Queensland towns and cities had recorded the highest ever fuel prices.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross Queenslanders would see more records smashed over the coming days and weeks.

"It's why we're keen to see the real-time fuel price trial come online in December. When it does, we need drivers to jump on board, and use the apps and websites available to get the best deal at the bowser," Mr Ross said.

"It might not seem like much of a saving but choosing the cheaper retailers will send a strong message to the others to compete for your business and can save your household hundreds of dollars over the year."