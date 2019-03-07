Avoid blame game: Jockeys risk their lives

EARLY FAVOURITES: Brothers are tipped to win their opening game of the new Rugby League A-Grade season.

EARLY FAVOURITES: Brothers are tipped to win their opening game of the new Rugby League A-Grade season. Rob Williams

BOMBER'S BLAST

HORSE racing is a favourite pastime for many people who enjoy a little flutter.

You surely will watch champions of the turf like current superstar Winx or champion of the past Kingston Town.

Your wallet or purse will either be full at day's end or empty. You will have plenty of stories as to why you won or how unlucky your horse was.

You will blame many factors at races if your wager loses, with the main reason being the jockey.

In some cases this may be true but a lot of the time punters are talking through their wallet.

You must remember that riding a 500kg plus horse, while sitting on a small saddle wearing only a skull cap and a chest guard for protection, means jockeys are putting their lives on the line every time they go onto the track.

Jockeys have lost their lives doing their job for our entertainment and it was brought back into the spotlight recently with the tragic news of champion jockey Tye Angland being medically assessed as a quadriplegic after a fall last November.

Angland is a 29 year old man with a wife and two daughters.

His life has been turned upside down.

Earlier this week and closer to home, we received news that Skye Bogenhuber had fallen from a horse in a jump out and was found to have a small bleed on the brain.

We all hate losing money but please remember next time your horse doesn't win and before you open your mouth, that a jockey's life can change in a split second for the worse.

RLI A-Grade insights

WEST End v Brothers at Daniels Park (Saturday): West End will be out to give their fans a first-up win but will find Brothers a big hurdle to overcome. The younger Bulldogs side must nullify the composed and experienced Bretheren outfit if they are any hope of winning. Brothers forwards are big and mobile. If they not shut down, their outside backs, who process an abundance of pace, will carve up out wide. Tip: Brothers in a close one.

Swifts v Redbank at Swifts (Sunday): Swifts have a good squad of players across the park and if allowed to start quick, it might spell a long day for the Bears. Redbank haven't had a trial so their form is unknown. After this weekend, we will get a better guide. The Bears have also added several different players to their squad and will be hoping to start the season strong. The Bluebirds on the other hand have really strengthened their side. With the addition of Jake O'Doherty, they will become a bigger threat. Tip: Swifts.

Goodna v Fassifern at Goodna (Sunday): Goodna will get the first crack at last year's premiers in front of their Bay 13 crowd. The Eagles have turned over some players but have strengthened some areas that they were lacking last year. Fassifern on the other hand will only be a shadow of the premiership-winning team with many of their overseas players either not returning or not here yet. They still have a formidable team but will take time for the new combinations to get going. Tip: Goodna.

Quick thoughts

HEROES of the week: 1. Centrals' A-Grade side for its fight to the end attitude. They looked like surrendering top spot during the afternoon cricket session but dug in to win by 14 runs. They now have the weekend off as a prize before battling the winner of this weekend's Brothers/Laidley game in the decider.

2. Ipswich basketball product and current Bullets bigman Matt Hodgson who has agreed to another two years with Brisbane. He led the NBL in field goal percentages and some good judges see a huge future for him.

Villain of the week: Wallaroos captain Liz Patu who was caught biting on the field. She was handed a 12 week ban but had it reduced to six because of her clean record. Surely a discount should not apply to such serious offences.

Did you know? It was 35 years ago this week that Chappell brothers Ian and Greg both scored centuries in both innings of a Test. Greg hit 247 not out and 133; Ian scored 145 and 121.

Bomber's best: My horse tip missed the start but rattled home to run third last weekend.

This week I am tipping the mighty Ipswich Jets to get their season off to a winning start.