FINED: Zachary Ryan Weston was fined for producing and possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Avo farmer fined $5k for producing drugs

Katie Hall
by
26th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FARMER who produced a dangerous drug at his home on an avocado farm has copped a $5,000 fine.

Zachary Ryan Weston, who represented himself in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to all 16 charges against him.

The charges included wilful damage, possessing and producing dangerous drugs and driving over the alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said police had located a water pipe, grinder and a lamp in Weston's possession.

Sen Const Klassen said the wilful damage and trespass charges related to an incident where Weston had damaged a fly screen at the Childers Central Caravan Park.

For the drink driving charge, Weston had blown a blood alcohol content of .061, but Magistrate Ross Woodford acknowledged he had no history of drink driving.

Sen Const Klassen asked Mr Woodford consider fines as punishment.

"He kept committing these offences, by the end of it he'd accumulated 15 offences in a course of 12 months," he said.

Weston was fined $5,000 and 6 months imprisonment, with immediate parole.

avocado farmer buncourt crime drink driving farmer producing dangerous drugs trespass
Bundaberg News Mail

