Avo expert reveals secret to picking a ripe one

JUST RIGHT: Louis Fruit Market owner Tracey Castellana knows her way around an avocado. Cordell Richardson

THE 'Readycado' could be the solution to avocado-lovers woes.

The new Avocado Firmness Decision Aid Too is specifically designed to help shoppers tell when avocados are at their prime without smooshing them to death.

When applied to an avocado, a pressure sensor attached to the thumb triggers green LED lights on the tool's display showing if the avocado is ripe enough for salad, or for a guacamole dish, and if pressed too hard, a red warning lights come on.

Louis Fruit Market owner Tracey Castellana said the best way to test if an avocado was ready for eating was to feel the top, not squeeze it.

"Just at the top where the stem is, you press there and it needs to be firm but not too firm," Ms Castellana said.

"Lots of people grab them and squeeze them but that just ruins the fruit.

"If you get to the tip and if it's soft but not rock hard, you're right to go."

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said research showed Queenslanders loved avocados to death by frequently squeezing the fruit too hard.

"We want to take the pressure off this much-loved delicacy and make it easier to assess just how ripe an avocado is without bruising it in the process," Minister Furner said.

Lockyer Valley is among the main avocado growing areas in Queensland.