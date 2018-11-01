Avid readers switch to digital and win $1000 prize

AFTER buying The Queensland Times at the newsagent every day for the past 45 years, it was the switch to a subscription that landed one couple a $1000 Riverlink Gift Voucher and a donation to a worthy cause.

Every month, QT digital subscribers are automatically entered into the prize draw, which includes a Riverlink gift voucher and a $500 donation to a charity or non-profit organisation in Ipswich of their choosing.

Gail and John Munro, of Camira, were upset when their local newsagent closed, so they took out a digital subscription with home delivery to enable them to receive the local news as they did before.

"We've read the QT all our married life and John's parents lived where Bunnings is now in West Ipswich, opposite the office," Mrs Munro said.

"The newsagent near us recently closed down. We always bought the paper which meant we went for a good walk each morning.

"When I got the subscription, I just thought it was really good value. You get the local news, things going on in your area; the Brisbane papers don't offer you that."

The couple plans to put the money towards a huge spread for their family at Riverlink.

"Everyone in the family is coming to us for Christmas, so this will go towards that," Mrs Munro said.

Mr and Mrs Munro chose Ipswich Hospice to receive the $500 donation on behalf of the QT. Acting general manager Rosemary Laidlaw said the money was appreciated as the Hospice relies on donations to operate.

"This money will be used in the guest wing. We are planning to renovate," Ms Laidlaw said.

"We have an Adopt A Room program which is a three-year program. This money will be able to go now to the guest wing. We are funded 50 per cent by the community and that's been the case since 1995. Without Ipswich Hospice, it would all fall on the Ipswich Hospital. That's where we get 70 per cent of our referrals."

"Many people don't want to stay at home in the last days of their life. Our beds are more than 85 per cent occupied. It's rare for a bed to be empty."

