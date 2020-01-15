Aviation Students Soar

University of Southern Queensland Springfield aviation students, Thomas Fanshawe and Kimberley Pike, claim coveted position in Qantas’ Future Pilot Program.

The pair both hailing from Ipswich are part of a group of 21 successful applicants.

Mr Fanshawe, who is a former Ipswich Boys Grammar student said he couldn’t have secured a place in the academy without USQ.

“It’s always been my goal to be a pilot for Qantas and I believe being accepted into this academy is my best chance to realise that goal,” Mr Fanshawe said.

“The efforts of my lecturers such as Professor Paul Bates have helped shape me into the kind of person the Qantas Group Pilot Academy was looking for.”

The 52-week course gives students access to world class training and the chance to complete several qualifications, including a Commercial Pilot License, so their ready to commence a career in commercial or general aviation.

Miss Pike who was originally from Forster, New South Wales made the move to USQ Springfield so she could study aviation.

“I’m excited to be joining the Qantas Group Pilot Academy and learn what it takes to be a commercial pilot,” Miss Pike said.

After Qantas Group announced Toowoomba as the first location of its Pilot Academy, USQ expanded it’s aviation program to include Toowoomba.