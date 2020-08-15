Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A wildlife sanctuary has recently completed and installment of a 28-metre tall eagle aviary, constructed with about 4km of rope.
A wildlife sanctuary has recently completed and installment of a 28-metre tall eagle aviary, constructed with about 4km of rope.
Pets & Animals

Avairy built to save a flying giant

by JAMES KITTO
15th Aug 2020 7:11 AM

A GIANT aviary constructed in the state's South is helping injured wedge-tailed eagles on their path to recovery.

Raptor Refuge, a not-for-profit wildlife sanctuary in Kettering, has recently completed the instalment of a 28 metre tall eagle aviary, constructed with about 4km of rope.

The enclosure has been designed to help facilitate the rehabilitation of Tasmanian Wedge-tailed Eagles, the largest eagle species in Australia.

Raptor Refuge director Craig Webb inside the new aviary with a juvenile wedge- tailed eagle recovering from an interaction with a power pole at Kettering. Picture Chris Kidd
Raptor Refuge director Craig Webb inside the new aviary with a juvenile wedge- tailed eagle recovering from an interaction with a power pole at Kettering. Picture Chris Kidd

Raptor Refuge owner Crag Webb said the 16,500 cubic metre aviary - believed to be the largest in the world - acted as a working hospital for the endangered species.

"Injured raptors need to be nursed back to health and given time and specialist care before they can be released, which is why aviaries like this are so important," he said.

Mr Webb said public sanctuary tours, available by appointment only, would help the organisation get back on its feet after the refuge's income "dropped dramatically" in recent months due to the COVID-19 tourist lockout.

For information visit www.raptorrefuge.com.au

 

Originally published as Avairy built to save a flying giant

wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      New car’s remarkable claim

      New car’s remarkable claim
      • 15th Aug 2020 7:11 AM

      Top Stories

        Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Premium Content Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Crime A POLICE officer from the southern region has been stood down from duty and is set to face court.

        Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Premium Content Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Crime A woman has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer

        Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Premium Content Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Education Most characters didn’t appeal to this student, so she wrote her own story for book...

        In excess: Six Ipswich drivers who pushed their luck too far

        Premium Content In excess: Six Ipswich drivers who pushed their luck too far

        News A number of drivers have copped big speeding fines this year, with one man clocking...