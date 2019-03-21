Autumn's storms and heat roll on

AUTUMN is three weeks in and there is still no sign of a cool change.

If anything, summer looks like it is here to stay.

The Bureau of Meteorology latest six-day outlook shows temperatures are unlikely to fall below 30C until the middle of next week.

Tomorrow is forecast to test a high of 32C, almost 3C above the March average.

And it will get warmer on the weekend as it climbs towards 34C on Saturday.

Sunday is likely to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 36C.

Similar conditions will persist on Monday and Tuesday with 35C and 33C forecast.

Partly cloudy and rainy weather will accompany this heat.

There's a 50 per cent chance of rain tomorrow and Saturday, although falls will be light with at most 3mm in the gauges.

The best chance of another downpour is next week.

Wednesday and Thursday look the most promising with a 60 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms.