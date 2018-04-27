Menu
April 9 was the hottest April day in Australia’s history. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Autumn is here with fresh mornings forecast all weekend

Emma Clarke
by
27th Apr 2018 7:39 AM

IPSWICH and Springfield residents should be prepared for their first real taste of Autumn on the weekend with fresh overnight and early morning temperatures on the forecast.

The coldest part of the evenings is expected to drop as low as 12C on Saturday and Sunday night with day time maximums heating up to a comfortable 25c.

The chilly mornings are slightly below the April historical minimum average of 14.7C.

Today will reach a maximum of 27C before day time temperatures drop down to 25C every day until early next week.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be a fresh 13C tonight, cooling off slightly to 12C minimum right through until Monday.

Only partly cloudy conditions are forecast right through until at least Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology climate outlook for the three months to the end of July, May temperatures will be mild following the hottest single April day ever recorded earlier this month.

April 9 was the warmest April day in Australia since records began, with the average high across the country almost touching 35C.

autumn bom climate outlook ipswich ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

