Autumn heat not very welcome in the valley

HARD TIMES: Anthony Staatz says recent weather could potentially make his lettuce crop unmarketable. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton

THE LOCKYER Valley has had a much warmer start to April than usual, with temperatures sitting well above average for this time of year.

The late heat is affecting growers, with harvests and planting being impacted.

Lockyer Valley Growers president Michael Sippel said the lingering warmth was unusual and unwanted.

"The heat has an impact on things that we're planting and things that we're harvesting," he said.

"The varieties we're planting are for winter... and they just can't handle the heat."

Koala Farms' Anthony Staatz said their upcoming lettuce crop was likely to be impacted.

"The issue will be as the lettuce start to mature they more than likely will go to seed," Mr Staatz said.

"It potentially could make them unmarketable."

The hot weather has a flow-on effect, with farmers being forced to irrigate more to protect crops from heat stress and keep soil moisture content up in preparation for winter - driving up operating costs.

"More water means more power, because you have to run the pumps," Mr Sippel said.

Mr Staatz said Koala Farms was using double the amount of water they were this time last year.

Some temporary relief may be in sight however, with slightly cooler weather predicted.

A forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology said the temperatures were expected to fall midweek, with some isolated showers present as surface troughs move across.

But temperatures were likely to rise slightly by the weekend.

"From about Wednesday, with that extra cloud, it cools down a little bit," the forecaster said.

"So from the middle of the week it's about average and then that surface high-pressure system is stagnant again and so it gradually warms up again into the weekend - but not as much as we've seen in the past couple of days."