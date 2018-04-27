Author's mystery novel a 'labour of love'

THERE was a time when Shannon Scott's life was pure chaos.

It was before the Brassall resident was diagnosed with bipolar and manic depression.

She couldn't control what was happening inside her head and although, at the time, she didn't realise something was wrong looking back is a different story.

"I realise now there were times when I was acting a little crazy," Ms Scott, 37, said.

"Certain points in my life were chaos but then I got to see the right doctors and get onto the right medications."

Ms Scott has always been a creative type. She spent years caring for her brother before he died from cancer in 2013.

He was only 29.

As part of her therapy, Ms Scott began to write and is now a successful author.

She's sold about 50 copies of her self-published fiction book which tells the tale of a woman who starts seeing things and believes she is going crazy.

Turns out, the main character Shelly is having paranormal experiences, only she doesn't know that.

Shannon used her own experiences to build the character but the book, See Me, is a work of fiction.

"Writing is like therapy for me," Ms Scott said.

"It took me three years to write. It's a labour of love. I'm happy to have it finished and I hope other people enjoy reading it.

"I've already had some really great reviews."

The book was released this year and can be purchased from amazon.com.