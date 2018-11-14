Menu
Boa Constrictor: A boa constrictor similar to one seized in a raid on a Goodna house
Boa Constrictor: A boa constrictor similar to one seized in a raid on a Goodna house
Crime

Authorities uncover illegal snakes, lizards in Ipswich home

Emma Clarke
by
14th Nov 2018 11:25 AM
A MAN has been fined $1500 for illegally keeping a boa constrictor, Burmese python and leopard gecko in his home.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Biosecurity Queensland and RSPCA officers seized the three exotic non-native reptiles during a raid on a Goodna home.

Biosecurity Queensland Principal Biosecurity Officer Duncan Swan said the man was found illegally keeping a boa constrictor, Burmese python and leopard gecko in September 2017.

"Biosecurity Queensland officers, in a joint operation with the RSPCA, seized the animals from a house in Goodna that the man was living in at the time," Mr Swan said.

"All three animals are exotic non-native reptiles and are declared as prohibited invasive biosecurity matter under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

Leopard gecko: The Leopard gecko seized in a raid on a Goodna house
Leopard gecko: The Leopard gecko seized in a raid on a Goodna house

"Under the Biosecurity Act, it is an offence to deal with prohibited matter which includes keeping, possessing, feeding, distributing, importing, transporting, disposing, buying, supplying or using prohibited matter.

"Currently, the maximum penalty for dealing with prohibited matter is $130,550.00."

Mr Swan said exotic reptiles posed a very serious biosecurity risk to Queensland.

"Overseas evidence clearly shows that private possession of non-native reptiles poses a significant risk to native wildlife, the environment and in some cases human life and safety," Mr Swan said

"Virtually all species of non-native reptiles are capable of establishing wild populations when introduced into a new environment such as Australia.

"These species also pose a significant disease risk and can readily transmit diseases to our native reptile populations with potentially catastrophic results.

"Preventing the possession of high-risk species avoids the development of large-scale, generally intractable pest problems."

