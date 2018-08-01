Menu
A map showing the area surrounding the new landfill proposed by waste operator BMI.
Authorities still assessing 'super dump' dump pitch

Helen Spelitis
1st Aug 2018 12:03 AM
AN APPLICATION to establish a new landfill in Ipswich is still being considered by authorities.

Last month the company behind the proposal for a 'super dump' was granted an extension to an information request from the State Government.

It means the council, and the State Government, cannot assess the application in full until the company, waste giant Austin BMI Pty Ltd, provides the additional information.

The information request from the State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Department highlights missing data, incorrect calculations, insufficient water sampling, non-compliant air quality data and a lack of information regarding traffic management.

The State Government's letter dated April 3 includes requests for information on the quality of water to be drained from the mining void into a tributary of Six Mile Creek.

It also queries why sampling already undertaken did not consider heavy metal contaminants cobalt and iron, and points out errors in calculations.

BMI has until October 3 to submit the information.

Both the State Government and Ipswich City Council are responsible for assessing the application to establish a landfill at the disused coal mine off Austin St at New Chum.

If approved, the facility proposed by BMI could take up to 15.7 million cubic metres of non-putrescible waste over 18 years.

Putrescible waste includes items such as food scraps and waste streams that create odour.

The application, lodged with the council in February, proposes a facility that accepts construction and demolition waste, and commercial and industrial waste.

BMI's proposal has been strongly opposed by some members of the community including Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller who says Ipswich residents do not want any more landfills.

In April, BMI Group general manager Mark Dekker said it was preparing a detailed response to the issues raised by the State Government.

No decision has been made against the application.

BMI did not responded to request for comment before deadline.

bmi ipswich ipswich city council landfill waste
Ipswich Queensland Times

