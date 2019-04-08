Authorities seize 585kg of ice

Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock

More than half a tonne of the drug ice with an estimated street value in excess of $438 million has been discovered in a container shipped from Singapore.

The 585kg of methylamphetamine was uncovered last month in refrigerators in the shipment by Australian Border Force officers, prompting a joint-agency investigation with NSW Police and Australian Federal Police.

Two search warrants were executed in Sydney on April 5.

The ABF, NSW Police and AFP will hold a press conference at Port Botany on Monday to discuss the probe.