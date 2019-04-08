Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Crime

Authorities seize 585kg of ice

8th Apr 2019 8:37 AM

More than half a tonne of the drug ice with an estimated street value in excess of $438 million has been discovered in a container shipped from Singapore.

The 585kg of methylamphetamine was uncovered last month in refrigerators in the shipment by Australian Border Force officers, prompting a joint-agency investigation with NSW Police and Australian Federal Police.

Two search warrants were executed in Sydney on April 5.

The ABF, NSW Police and AFP will hold a press conference at Port Botany on Monday to discuss the probe.

bust drugs ice meth

Top Stories

    Gold accredited education precinct in our backyard

    premium_icon Gold accredited education precinct in our backyard

    Education If you drive past on any given day you'll see students enjoying their lunchtimes without shoes, swinging from trees and playing in the mud.

    • 8th Apr 2019 10:13 AM
    12 ways to beat the boredom these school holidays

    premium_icon 12 ways to beat the boredom these school holidays

    News Fun events to stop the kids from asking "what are we doing today"

    RAAF’s gender guide for fighter pilots

    premium_icon RAAF’s gender guide for fighter pilots

    News RAAF are being told to think twice before bombing civilian women

    • 8th Apr 2019 10:21 AM
    Vision before criticism is needed this election campaign

    premium_icon Vision before criticism is needed this election campaign

    Opinion We need a vision and a can-do attitude to get things done

    • 8th Apr 2019 9:01 AM