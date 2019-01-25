'MASSIVE INJURIES': Ambos tried to save crash victim for 1hr

Man killed in traffic crash was overtaking when he lost control

SUNDAY, 12PM: PARAMEDICS worked for more than 45 minutes to resuscitate the Cordalba man who tragically died in a crash on Friday, new information has revealed.

Queensland Ambulance Services has confirmed the 55-year-old suffered "massive head, leg and chest injuries" after his car struck a tree on Promiseland Rd near Childers.

"He was released from the vehicle and was being stabilised when he went into cardiac arrest," senior operations manager Martin Kelly said.

Childers paramedics and a flight paramedic from Bundaberg tried to resuscitate the 55-year-old for close to an hour, but he could not be revived.

The man succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

While investigations into the crash are ongoing, police believe the man was overtaking when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road.

