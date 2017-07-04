Authorities to explore chemical fish kill in Ipswich

AN INVESTIGATION is under way into the source of a chemical that killed fish and eels at Walloon.

Ipswich City Council agreed to investigate the matter further after concerned residents sent samples of the dead fish to a lab.

Those tests confirmed the animals died from exposure to 'bifenthrin', a chemical often used in Queensland to treat timber for termites but also available at hardware stores.

Now the council and the State Government Environment Department will work together to investigate water quality issues and the source of the chemical, both stakeholders have confirmed.

The Walloon residents want assurances there will be no long-term environmental impacts and that residents, and workers, in the area understand the proper method for chemical disposal.