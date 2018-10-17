Menu
Authorities allege a four-year-old thoroughbred mare was severely neglected and underweight.
Crime

Authorities act 'within hours' on animal cruelty complaints

Emma Clarke
by
17th Oct 2018 1:39 PM
AN Animal Welfare Direction has been issued to a licensed stable hand after a retired racehorse was found in a poor condition at a Pine Mountain property earlier this month.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission Integrity Investigations Team urgently inspected the neglected thoroughbred within hours of receiving a complaint from the public.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission examined the horse and Dr Martin Lenz considered the horse to be severely underweight and displaying signs of low-grade colic.

"This is one of the most underweight horses we have seen since the Commission commenced in July 2016," Dr Lenz said.

The owner of the five year old bay mare was directed to immediately seek veterinary attention for the horse and follow their advice to improve its body condition, trim its hooves and worm it within a week of the direction .

Officers also directed the owner not to remove the horse from the property without the consent of QRIC's Authorised Officers.

Three people have been charged over the incident.

