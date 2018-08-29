Author talks to packed crowd at new library

THE brand new purpose built library in Springfield is now open, and one of Australia's best-selling authors went out of his way to join in the celebrations.

Matthew Reilly has sold over 7 million books worldwide and has a loyal following which was well represented to see his presentation on Monday night as part of the opening celebrations.

Channel Nine's Heather Foord was the MC for the evening.

Now living in Los Angeles, Reilly was in Canberra over the weekend for the Canberra Writers Festival, but made a detour so he could squeeze in a visit to Ipswich before flying home to work on his next bestseller.

"I do these things for free," Mr Reilly told the audience. "All it took was a very nice email from the library and I said yes. Often I get asked what my fee is for making an appearance I just hit 'delete'! I'm so thrilled to be part of the opening celebrations for this new library, which is fantastic. I love libraries, I've written books and stories in libraries over the years and it's important to share that love of reading and storytelling."

Reilly's rise to fame is legendary in the publishing business. At 19 the law student wrote a book that was rejected by every single Australian publisher. So he borrowed some money and printed 1000 copies at his own expense then went to bookshops asking if they could stock it.

A publisher picked up a copy and the rest is history. Today his books have sold over 7 million copies and are published in 20 countries.

His new book The Three Secret Cities is out later this year, and is the fifth in the Jack West series that has proven to be his most popular yet. The last instalment debuted at number one on the best selling charts across the nation.

"I've published 16 books in 20 years, but I don't feel like I have. I'd say to anyone with a great idea for a book don't tell me, go write it yourself. Go for it," Mr Reilly said.

Brooke Goodwin from North Booval and Carolyn Keidge from Eastern Heights with their favourite Matthew Reilly books Darren Hallesy

Brooke Goodwin and Carolyn Keidge were lucky enough to win tickets in the popular ballot for the event, and were armed with their favourite books to be signed.

"I'm a huge fan of Matthew Reilly," Ms Keidge said. "Plus this is so good for Ipswich to have him here. I've been reading his books for ten years or more. I love them, they are action filled, you can't put them down. I'd say to anyone that's never read one just get one and you'll be hooked for life!"

Brooke was excited to meet her favourite author too.

"Carolyn helped me out, she won two tickets and she knows I'm a big fan. The Tournament is my favourite book I think, if you're a history buff you'll love it. It's an adventure ride through history, and I can't wait for his new book. It's so good to have him here in Ipswich at the new library."

Matthew Reilly's new book 'The Three Secret Cities' is out October 30th through Pan MacMillan Australia.