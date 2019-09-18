Authentic yoga experience right on your doorstep

NO need to travel to India for an authentic yoga experience when you can get the real deal right on your doorstep.

The Vedanta Centre Springfield is offering a yoga retreat this Sunday from 8:15am to 12pm.

The Centre's resident Swami, Swami Atmeshananda said the benefits for people attending the retreat were numerous.

"Slight changes in our daily routine by practising simple breathing exercises and postures can go a long way in keeping our body and mind healthy," Mr Atmeshananda said.

"Yoga strengthens the muscles, improves blood circulation, helps improve sleep and reduces tension."

Slight changes in our daily routine can go a long way in keeping our body and mind healthy. Vedanta Centre Springfield

This will be the third yoga retreat held at the Centre which will be run in addition to its weekly yoga classes.

Yogic practices were originally developed by the Indus-Sarasvati civilization in Northern India over 5,000 years ago and the word "yoga" was first mentioned in India's oldest sacred text, the Rig Veda.

Mr Atmeshananda said this weekend's retreat would lend itself to the practice's deep historical significance.

"The term yoga comes from the Sanskrit root word 'Yuj' which means to join. The Vedanta philosophy teaches us to become one with the whole of the universe - physically, mentally and spiritually," Mr Atmeshananda said.

"Our goal is to reach oneness and hence yoga helps to connect with the forces in nature which are not obvious to us."

In addition to the yoga retreat, the Vedanta Centre holds a variety of weekly classes including Vedanta philosophy-based spiritual education, children's classes, bushwalks in the land adjoining the centre, prayers, worship and individual spiritual counselling.

The retreat will be capped at 30 participants and there is an entrance fee of $30.

To register contact Swami Atmeshananda on: atmeshananda@rkmm.org