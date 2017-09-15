Authentic Indian food experience at your door step

Augustine Heights has a new Indian restaurant, Indian Tadka. L-R: Co-owner and head chef, Chandan Singh, co-owner and chef, Dhanpal Rana and co-owner and manager, Siddharath Tripathi.

Augustine Heights has a new Indian restaurant, Indian Tadka. L-R: Co-owner and head chef, Chandan Singh, co-owner and chef, Dhanpal Rana and co-owner and manager, Siddharath Tripathi. Rob Williams

GREATER Springfield has a new Indian restaurant and it's guaranteed to tantalise your senses.

Indian Tadka officially opened its doors at Augustine Heights' The Corner residence earlier this week and gave the Springfield Daily Record an exclusive insight into its delicious menu.

The restaurant is a collaboration of three friends- manager and co-owner Siddharath Tripathi, co-owner and head chef Chandan Singh and co-owner and chef Dhanpal Rana, who bring together over 35 years of experience working in award-winning restaurants both in Australia and abroad.

Mr Tripathi said after many years for working for others, the trio decided to take a leap of faith and put their combined talents into a restaurant in the Greater Springfield area.

"Our vision is to serve traditional Indian food in a modern way and to use our imagination to blend flavours and texture to showcase a unique, modernist approach to Indian food,” Mr Tripathi said.

"We liked the Greater Springfield area as we saw it was a new and developing area and we thought it was a place where the community would embrace us.

"Coming to us for lunch or dinner we hope will just as comfortable as having a meal at home and I think the simplicity, freshness and reasonable pricing of our dishes just underlines how home-like our restaurant is.”

All three men originally derive from Northern India and have worked in five star restaurants from Behrain to Malaysia and was that mix of varied, high-end experience Mr Tripathi believed would set Indian Tadka apart from the rest.

"I know there are already a few Indian restaurants in the area, but I believe we are different because everything we prepare is made from scratch and by professional, authentic Indian chefs,” he said.

"The majority of our food is from northern India but we do also have food from all over India, like the dakshini macchi which is a very popular fish dish from southern India,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We also make a lamb madras curry which comes from a place called Madras in Chennai which is in the south of India, plus we do dishes from the eastern and western regions as well.

"We also have some signature dishes that are unique to Indian Tadka like our crunchy eggplant chaat which is a very famous Indian food, but we've given it our own twist by using eggplant instead of the traditional potato and spinach.

"We also use a traditional charcoal tandoor oven to cook with which gives a better, smoky flavour of the charcoal and is a more traditional way of cooking.”

Tadka means tempering which is a process used for flavouring dishes and which Mr Tripathi said represented the balance between spices and flavours used in their menu.

The restaurant also replaces former Indian restaurant, Royal Treat, which was based at the same location for seven years.

Mr Tripath said the restaurants were very different however and invited the community to try for themselves.

"We have transformed this place completely as we wanted to give it a bit more of a modern look but still with a complete Indian feel at the same time,” Mr Tripathi said.

"So the chairs, the linen and paintings on the wall are all about giving people a glimpse of India and I'd say what really sets us apart is the quality of the food, the variety of the menu and the flavours we use which I believe are closer to authentic Indian food.

"Even the spices we use are not powdered, we use the whole spices in our food, so we pound them ourselves and that gives a much better aroma and flavour.

"It's a lot of work, but it's worth it because it makes a big difference.”

Indian Tadka is open seven days for dinner and Thursday to Sunday for lunch.

To find out more about Indian Tadka, visit the Facebook page.