Australia's unemployment 'should be 2 per cent': Maha

AUSTRALIA would have an unemployment rate of 2 per cent if better education outcomes were a more serious focus for governments, Maha Sinnathamby believes.

Springfield, the city Mr Sinnathamby built, has about 3.8 per cent unemployment which is lower than Australia's 5.1 per cent.

He believes it should be lower, with more needed to be done to improve the social and intellectual capital of people.

"I have a strong fundamental belief as a human being that education is the currency of the future,” he said.

"Education is the only currency that can be cashed anywhere in the world.

"Education is the only currency that can't be stolen from the owner... you can steal everything out of him but you can't steal education.”

Mr Sinnathamby said the failure of education would mean the "collapse of a nation”.

"We have to concentrate a lot more on educating society,” he said.

"This is a great country, a country 2 1/2 times the size of India.

He said Australia, a country full of natural resources and with a wonderful climate, had the ingredients to be a more prosperous country.

"Nobody's leaving here,” he said.

"We are a rich, rich country.

"Let us awaken the people... let them rise.

"We should have virtually one to two per cent unemployment.”

Mr Sinnathamby said people cared about education.

He believes it is one element of why Springfield has been a success.

"Mums and dads come here because they are concerned about their children's education,” he said. "That is the bait that we have.”

With schools popping up across the Springfield district as well as the creation of an education precinct, Mr Sinnathamby believes some of the smartest people in the nation will come from Greater Springfield.