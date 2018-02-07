The $2.6 billion luxury we won’t live without

Men order food delivery more often than women but spend slightly less per order.

IT'S tough to face the kitchen after a long day at work - but our addiction to food delivery is seriously adding up.

New research from comparison site finder.com.au has found Australians are spending an incredible $2.6 billion each year on food and drink delivery through companies such as Menulog, UberEats, Deliveroo and Foodora.

The survey found around one-third of adults living in capital cities are food delivery users, with online food delivery services now worth 12 per cent of sales of the lucrative $44.1 billion cafe, restaurant and takeaway food services industry.

It hasn't taken long for the addiction to take hold, with takeaway food sales growing by a staggering 18 per cent in just three years according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, compared to a 15 per cent growth in the same period for clothing and footwear, and a 10 per cent jump for supermarket and grocery spends.

Australians have quickly taken to the burgeoning food delivery industry. Picture: Finder.com.au

Finder's money expert Bessie Hassan said 68 million online food orders were made in the country each year, amounting to 7000 every hour.

"Aussies who order through Menulog, UberEats, Deliveroo and Foodora are ordering food delivery almost once a week," she said.

"Australian households spend around $12,300 a year on food and non-alcoholic drinks, however that's getting easier and easier with more restaurants happy to deliver to your front door.

"While it may be tempting to regularly order from a food delivery service, remember you're paying for the convenience."

Ms Hassan warned that food delivery services took a cut from restaurant suppliers and that customers were also slugged with a delivery fee to cover operational costs.

"When ordering through the app, keep a close eye on the breakdown of the transaction so you know exactly what you're paying for," she said.

"Treat food delivery as a luxury, and not a habit."

Aussies who order through Menulog, UberEats, Deliveroo and Foodora are ordering food delivery around once a week.

The research found the average food order was $37.50, with a yearly average food delivery spend of $1590.

UberEats is the top choice followed by Menulog, Deliveroo and Foodora.

However, Menulog attracts the highest order value at $39.60 on average, followed by UberEats $36.50, Deliveroo $34.40 and Foodora $33.70.

Sydney foodies were the biggest culprits, ordering food at least once a week, followed by people from Brisbane and Melbourne.

Unsurprisingly, Sydneysiders also spend the most on food delivery, forking out $1958 per year, followed by both Melbourne and Perth with a yearly bill of $1379, Brisbane with $1345 per year and Adelaide with $1234 a year.

Men tend to order more often than women at 3.9 times a month compared to 3 times a month - but they spend one dollar less per order on average.

So what are we ordering this year?

According to Foodora, sushi burritos, fusion cuisine and raw fish salad will be among 2018's hottest foodie trends, with burgers, spring rolls and dumplings taking a back seat.

The latest statistics follow a household expenditure report by Deloitte Access Economics, commissioned by Aldi late last year, which found that while 37 per cent of Australian households were concerned about their ability to pay for expenses such as bills and household costs, we would rather cut back on essentials than go without "little luxuries" such as streaming services and restaurant delivery apps.

