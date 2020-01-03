Australia’s richest maiden preludes auction series approaching fast

COMING UP: The Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Series is on again in February.

COMING UP: The Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Series is on again in February.

It is almost the time of year again when the next crop of young stars try their luck in the time honoured Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Series.

The Series carries the highest prize money of any maiden competition in Australia with many a star being born over the three-week period of 520 metre racing.

Heats begin on February 1, with semis on the 8th and the final on the 15th.

The series marks the start of a huge February for the club with the Ipswich Auction Series to begin on Saturday the 22nd. It will feature graduates of Queensland’s only puppy sale and offer the opportunity to race for Group level prize money with fields restricted to auction purchased dogs.

The series will take the same format as the Vince Curry with heats, semis and finals to be run on consecutive Saturdays over the 431 metres beginning February 22.

Corporate Dollars Attracts Class

Saturday’s card is headlined by four heats of the Corporate Dollars series run over 520m with the first two from each heat moving onto next week’s final.

The series has attracted some big names with standouts in every heat beginning with Ipswich Futurity winner and Queensland Futurity finalist Velocity Bettina standing out in heat one for Kev Ellis.

The bitch will jump a deserved favourite for the race but will not have things all her own way from box six preferring an inside draw.

“If she gets things her own way early watch the clock, she has run as quick as 30.13 at the track and is one of the fastest greyhounds to cover the trip. Most recently she won a 600m Free For All at Albion Park and will have plenty in the tank late.

Heat two sees Ray and Mary Burman rug up Master Douglas in box eight and despite not running over the track and distance before his form looks ideal for this race.

A multiple Thursday night winner at Albion Park he most recently ran over the 431 at Ipswich and despite being incredibly green at the track won in 25.01.

Look for him to be spearing across from box eight. He be hard to catch if he finds the lead.

Valentino Fox is the interesting runner in heat three for Tony Brett. The one-time winner at track and trip running a smooth 24.85 to win over the shorter course last start, if he can cross from the seven he could put up a race- winning lead early.

The most highly credentialed runner of the series is Albion Park Young Guns and Queensland Futurity winner Zipping Cosmo for Barry Kitchener.

The bitch has been airborne of late taking home $40,000 for her Futurity triumph. She backed it up with a 35.05 600m win at Albion Park.

The Kitchener kennel has been in great form and the bitch looks ideally placed from box three.

Kitchener scored a seen to be believed win on last Saturday’s card with recent acquisition Zipping Blondie coming from a clear last and wide at the first turn to storm over the top and win her maiden over the 520m.

The time was nothing flash 31.4 but the greyhounds want to chase and closing sectional were something to behold. Kitchener said the bitch was still incredibly raw, but the potential is there for all to see after just three starts a number of similarities to Zipping Cosmo.

Thirty Talks Worth the Wait for Dargusch

Casey Dargusch’s Thirty Talks/Bralyn Casey litter had failed to perform for the majority of 2019, Class Talks and Tipsy Talks going twelve and fourteen races respectively without breaking their maiden.

In a matter of twenty minutes on Tuesday 21st the two were first-time winners, breaking their duck in races one and two on the card, giving the kennel something to build on in the new year.

Second Start the Charm for Connell

Ormeau trainer Nicole Connell went to the Lismore Maiden Series five weeks ago with Sassy Saskia one of the leading hopes in the market after a blistering trial at the track.

Unfortunately for the trainer the bitch missed the kick and was not able to recover over the short 420 metre trip.

After a 39-day spell Connell brought the bitch closer to home. The Paw Licking/Go Wild Shaz product was ultra-impressive in winning her maiden in 25.18 from a tricky box five draw.

The bitch has drawn the red in race two over the 431m on Friday’s card and should be mighty hard to roll off her first inside draw.

Connell is set to stay at the 431 metres for the moment but has strong hopes she will make a classy 520m bitch.

Call Me Candy Collars the 630

Paul McIlvenn came to the races last Saturday with Call Me Candy fresh off a one-month spell tackling the 630m for the first time.

The market reflected the lack of form around the dog jumping at $16 and despite a nervous watch at times the bitch won going away in 37.67.

There have been some surprising performances since the induction of 630m races on Saturday night and Call Me Candy added to the list, covering extra ground running off the corners she looked sure to tire but hit the line stronger than the field.