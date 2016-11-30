33°
The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

30th Nov 2016 2:00 PM

THE most beautiful weather images of the year have been compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its annual calendar.

It features 13 stunning images, including a unique take on a festive snowflake.

The beautiful December image captures the moment soft white ice crystals form on a spider's web in St Marys, Tasmania.  

This quintessentially Australian snapshot was selected from hundreds of entries to feature in the calendar.  

Other spectacular images include the cloud-capped mountains of Lord Howe Island, Antarctic skies shimmering with the aurora australis and a lightning strike near Longreach, Queensland.  

Last year, the calendar was delivered to more than 80 countries, making it the perfect gift for those hard-to-buy-for friends and relatives.  

Orders placed before 15 December should make it to most destinations in time for Christmas.   For more information, head to the BOM shop.    

 

Topics:  editors picks