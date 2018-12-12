Australia’s luckiest Lotto postcodes and hotspots

EXCLUSIVE Victoria has raked in the largest amount of Lotto prize money for a third year in a row - but Queensland took out the biggest payout.

And despite Victorians snaring the largest amount of cash, the highest number of Lotto millionaires now come from NSW.

New data obtained by News Corp Australia has also revealed where the nation's luckiest Lotto hotspots and postcodes are, including the suburbs in each state and territory where the most division one winning entries are sold.

The data, taken within a 12-month period until November 30 by The Lott, comes less than 20 sleeps until Australia's biggest scheduled $30 million Saturday Lotto Megadraw on December 29, and also reveals the 'hot' and 'cold' numbers drawn over nearly a decade.

Victoria had the most division one wins, with a total of 130 division one winning entries sold, delivering more than $313 million. Lucky postcodes include 3072 for Preston with four wins, followed by six suburbs with a record of three wins including 3138 for Mooroolbark, 3910 for Langwarrin, 3280 for Warrnambool, 3064 for Craigieburn, 3000 for Melbourne CBD and 3023 for Cairnlea, Deer Park.

The nation’s luckiest Lotto suburbs abd postcodes have been revealed. Picture: Supplied

New South Wales and the ACT had a combined $293 million in division one prize money. There was a three-way tie between postcodes 2026 for Bondi/North Bondi, 2340 for Tamworth and 2166 for Cabramatta/Canley Heights.

Each sold three division one wins totalling $3,774,118.31, $3,334,491.60 and $2,317,516.06.

Other lucky postcodes with two wins include 2176 for Greenfield Park, 2100 for Allambie Heights, 2641 for Lavington, 2127 for Sydney Olympic Park, 2560 for Campbelltown, 2440 for West Kempsey, Gladstone, 2530 for Dapto, 2011 for Kings Cross, 2170 for Liverpool, Casula and 2283 for Toronto.

In Queensland, the Gold Coast postcode of 4215 for Southport/Labrador had four division one wins totalling $2,984,776.51.

Other lucky postcodes with three wins include 4220 for Burleigh Heads, Burleigh Waters, 4218 for Mermaid Waters, Chevron Island, 4221 for Elanora, Palm Beach.

Those with two wins include 4350 for Toowoomba, 4655 for Pialba, Urraween, 4570 for Gympie, 4500 for Warner, Bray Park, 4870 for Redlynch, Earlville and 4558 for Maroochydore.

Last month, a retired Burleigh Heads man won the largest payout this year of $60 million from Powerball.

In South Australia, the postcode of 5000 for Adelaide CBD, sold four division one wins totalling $3,807,167.39.

Other lucky postcodes include 5251 for Mount Barker which had three wins, 5114 for Smithfield, Blakeview that had two wins as did 5015 for Port Adelaide.

Tasmania's top division one prize was sold through Powerball at Sorell Lotto Hub, Sorell, with a prize money total of $30,000,000.00. Overall, there was a tie between its lucky postcodes of 7250 for Launceston, 2011 for Claremont, and 7000 for Hobart/North Hobart, where each sold two division one winning entries totalling $2,990,953.99, $2,414,781.73 and $1,95,926.33.

In the Northern Territory, the biggest division one prize was sold through TattsLotto in Katherine with a postcode of 0850. It carried a prize money total of $2,013,144.80.

In Western Australia, the postcode of 6164 for Success, sold four division one wins totalling $4,209,292.85. Other lucky postcodes with two wins include 6000 for Perth CBD, 6210 for Mandurah, 6100 for Victoria Park, 6063 for Beechboro, and 6157 for Palmyra.

While NSW had 65 Lotto millionaires, Victorian had 56, Queensland came in third with 41, WA had 27, South Australia had 19, the Northern Territory had seven, Tasmania had four and the ACT had two.

The Saturday Megadraw is the biggest of the year. Picture: Supplied

After analysing numbers drawn from the annual Megadraw since 2009, News Corp can reveal the 'hot' most frequently drawn numbers were 37, 9, 24, 11 and 41. The number 37 is the hottest number that has been drawn four times since 2009.

The 'cold' least frequently drawn numbers were 19, 10, 8, 15 and 26. The number 19 is the coldest has it hasn't been drawn since 2010.

The Lott spokesman Matthew Hart said there was still a chance for players to become a division one winner.

"We are on the countdown to the highly anticipated $30 million Saturday Lotto Megadraw on Saturday December 29. This is the biggest Saturday Lotto event of the year as it's the single draw that creates the most millionaires every year," he said.

"With up to one-in-three adult Australians expected to buy an entry in the $30 Million Megadraw, we are anticipating a surge of interest as we inch closer to the end of the year. Wannabe millionaires are advised to get in early and purchase their entry for the chance to see in the New Year as a millionaire!"

AUSTRALIA'S 2018 STATE LOTTERY HOTSPOTS

DIVISION ONE WINS

Victoria 130 wins, $313,734,282.95

New South Wales & ACT 107 wins, $293,109,201.05

Queensland 94 wins, $179,376,988.30

Western Australia 47 wins, $100,534,359.86

South Australia 37 wins, $63,398,874.19

Tasmania 12 wins, $40,470,997.94

Northern Territory 12 wins, $70,271,087.11

Total: 439 wins

Total amount won: $1,060,895,761.40

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

States and territories ranked by most millionaires created from division one wins across all lottery games

New South Wales 65

Victoria 56

Queensland 41

Western Australia 27

South Australia 19

Tasmania 4

ACT 2

Northern Territory 7

Total 221

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

Many Aussies won prize money through OzLotto this year too. Picture: Supplied

VICTORIA

Top 5 biggest division one prizes across all lottery games

1 Powerball, Scole Lotto and News Brunswick 3056 $55,000,000.00

2 Powerball, Online $50,000,000.00

3 Powerball, Online $50,000,000.00

4 Oz Lotto, Online $35,000,000.00

5 Oz Lotto Wodonga Plaza Cards & Tatts Wodonga 3690 $10,000,000.00

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

Postcodes with where the most division one winning entries were sold across all games

1 3072 Preston 4 wins, biggest prize amount $3,000,000.00

2 3138 Mooroolbark 3 wins, biggest prize amount $4,115,786.02

3 3910 Langwarrin 3 wins, biggest prize amount $2,857,142.86

4. 3280 Warrnambool 3 wins, biggest prize amount $2,070,113.85

5. 3064 Craigieburn 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,428,571.43

6. 3000 Melbourne CBD 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,000,000.00

7. 3023 Cairnlea, Deer Park 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,428,571.43

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

NEW SOUTH WALES

Top 5 biggest division one prizes across all lottery games

Division One Prize

1 Powerball, Broad Arrow Newsagency Narwee, 2209, $50,000,000.00

2 Oz Lotto, Top End Newsagency, Lithgow, 2790, $35,000,000.00

3 Oz Lotto, Pacific Square News Maroubra, 2035, $30,000,000.00

4 Powerball, Online, $20,000,000.00

5 Oz Lotto, Online, $15,000,000.00

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

Top postcodes where the most division one winning entries were sold across all games

1 2026 Bondi, North Bondi 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,428,571.43

2. 2340 Tamworth, 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,333,333.34

3. 2166 Cabramatta, Canley Heights 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,000,000.00

4. 2176 Greenfield Park 2 wins, biggest prize amount $8,000,000.00

5. 2100 Allambie Heights 2 wins, biggest prize amount $7,500,000.00

6. 2641 Lavington 2 wins, biggest prize amount $2,222,222.23

7. 2127 Sydney Olympic Park 2 wins, biggest prize amount $2,857,142.86

8. 2560 Campbelltown 2 wins, biggest prize amount $2,222,222.23

9. 2440 West Kempsey, Gladstone 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,000,000.00

10. 2530 Dapto 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,000,000.00

11. 2011 Kings Cross 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,000,000.00

12. 2170 Liverpool, Casula 2 wins, biggest prize amount $585,152.20

13. 2283 Toronto 2 wins, biggest prize amount $800,000.00

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

ACT

Top 5 biggest division one prizes across all lottery games

Division One Prize

1 Saturday Lotto newsXpress Lavington Square Lavington, 2641, $2,222,222.23

2 Saturday Lotto newsXpress Lavington Square Lavington, 2641, $1,500,000.00

3 Monday & Wednesday Lotto Supanews Canberra Centre Canberra, 2601, $800,000.00

4 Saturday Lotto Nextra Belconnen Belconnen, 2617, $580,653.79

5 Saturday Lotto, Online, $456,752.50

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

A Burleigh Heads man has won the jackpot of $60 million from Powerball in QLD this year. Shane Griffin from Nextra Burleigh Heads in Stockland Shopping Centre was excited that the winning ticket was purchased from his store. Picture: Jerad Williams

QUEENSLAND

Top 5 biggest division one prizes across all lottery games

Division One Prize

1 Powerball Nextra Burleigh Town News Burleigh Heads 4220 $60,000,000.00

2 Oz Lotto newsXpress Garbutt Central Garbutt 4814 $15,000,000.00

3 Oz Lotto Tobacco Station Cornubia Loganholme 4129 $10,000,000.00

4 Saturday Gold Lotto North Point News Toowoomba 4350 $4,020,291.14

5 Powerball Dalby Newsagency Dalby 4405 $3,000,000.00

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

Postcodes where the most division one winning entries were sold across all games

1 4215 Southport, Labrador 4 wins, biggest prize amount $1,428,571.43 2

2. 4220 Burleigh Heads, Burleigh Waters 3 wins, biggest prize amount $60,000,000.00

3. 4218 Mermaid Waters, Chevron Island 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,428,571.43

4. 4221 Elanora, Palm Beach 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,030,924.39

5 4350 Toowoomba 2 wins, biggest prize amount $4,020,291.14

6. 4655 Pialba, Urraween 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,000,000.00

7. 4570 Gympie 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,428,571.43

8. 4500 Warner, Bray Park 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,000,000.00

9. 4870 Redlynch, Earlville 2 wins, biggest prize amount $671,513.12

10. 4558 Maroochydore 2 wins, biggest prize amount $513,902.85

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Top 5 biggest division one prizes across all lottery games

Division One Prize

1 Powerball The Mall Newsagency Perth CBD 6000 $20,000,000.00

2 OZ Lotto Newsxpress Centrepoint Midland Midland 6056 $10,000,000.00

3. OZ Lotto Clark's Albany 6330 $10,000,000.00 Newsagency

4 OZ Lotto Lotterywest Membership Online, $7,500,000.00

5. Powerball City News Kalgoorlie Kalgoorlie 6430 $3,000,000.00

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

Postcodes where the most division one winning entries were sold across all games

1 6164 Success 4 wins, biggest prize amount $2,129,546.22

2 6000 Perth CBD 2 wins, biggest prize amount $20,000,000.00

3. 6210 Mandurah 2 wins, biggest prize amount $2,000,000.00

4. 6100 Victoria Park 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,500,000.00

5. 6063 Beechboro 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,030,924.39

6. 6157 Palmyra 2 wins, biggest prize amount $592,528.67

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Top 5 biggest division one prizes across all lottery games

Division One Prize

1 Oz Lotto Kurralta Plaza Newsagency Kurralta Park 5037 $15,000,000.00

2 Oz Lotto, Online, $10,000,000.00

3 Saturday X Lotto newsXpress Beer's Port Lincoln Port Lincoln 5606 $4,248,309.28

4 Saturday X Lotto Online, $2,857,142.86

5 Saturday X Lotto, Campbell's Newsagency Morphet Vale Morphett Vale 5162 $2,222,222.23

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

Many Aussies also won through Gold Lotto as well. Picture: Supplied

Postcodes where the most division one winning entries were sold across all games

Division One Prize

1 5000 Adelaide CBD 4 wins, biggest prize amount $1,500,000.00

2 5251 Mount Barker 3 wins, biggest prize amount $1,000,000.00

3 5114 Smithfield, Blakeview 2 wins, biggest prize amount $2,000,000.00

4. 5015 Port Adelaide 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,040,349.70

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

TASMANIA

Top 5 biggest division one prizes across all lottery games

Division One Prize

1 Powerball Sorell Lotto Hub Sorell 7172 $30,000,000.00

2 TattsLotto Monaghan's Lucky Agency Launceston 7250 $2,000,000.00

3 TattsLotto West Ulverstone Newsagency Ulverstone 7315 $1,428,571.43

4. TattsLotto Claremont Lucky Lotto Claremont 7011 $1,428,571.43

5 TattsLotto Kingston Town Lotto Kingston 7050 $1,333,333.34

6 TattsLotto Prospect Lotto Launceston 7250 $990,953.99

7 TattsLotto Claremont Lucky Lotto Claremont 7011 $986,270.30

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

Postcodes where the most division one winning entries were sold across all games

1 7250 Launceston 2 wins, biggest prize amount $2,000,000.00

2 7011 Claremont 2 wins, biggest prize amount $1,428,571.43

3 7000 Hobart, North Hobart 2 wins, biggest prize amount $592,528.67

*12 months ending 30 November 2018

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The biggest division one prizes across all lotto games

Division One Prize

1 TattsLotto Katherine 0850 $2,013,144.80 Exposure Photographics

2 TattsLotto Coolalinga Newsagency Coolalinga 0839 $672,883.61

3 TattsLotto Parap Newsagency Parap 0820 $444,985.88

*12 months ending 30 November 2018