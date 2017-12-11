Australia's longest running disability radio program

The team behind the Cerebral Palsy League Springfield's Invincability radio show, the country's longest running radio show produced by people with a disability.

YOU may not have heard of it, but one Springfield disability service is responsible for producing Australia's longest-running radio program made exclusively by people with a disability.

Cerebral Palsy League Springfield's Invincability radio program has been on air for eight years and is the only show of its kind across the country.

The show is run by CPL Springfield clients in conjunction with CPL staff and radio show hosts Peter Nelson and Coral Andrews said the show was all about raising awareness in the community about issues for disabled people.

"It all started a few years ago when our centre director decided to get people with disabilities together and to create a show because there was nothing like it at the time,” Ms Andrews said.

"They thought let's do a show for people who want to get their voices out there.”

"We recently interviewed a lady who had limited use of her hands and who does everything with her feet, so it was great for her to be able to share her story,” Mr Nelson said.

"She wants to get out and show people that just because you have a disability, it doesn't mean you can't be active in the community.”

The one and a half hour long radio program was formerly known as Ipswich Connections and goes to air every Friday out of the University of Southern Queensland's Springfield campus.

The show plays top hits from the 60s to now and features the latest news, movie reviews, sports reports, as well as updates and guests from the local community who talk about events and services available to all.

Mr Nelson said the recent change of name was significant because it highlighted the strengths of people living with a disability rather than focusing on the things they couldn't do.

"Ipswich Connections talked about a show, but Invincability focuses on the ability of people and shows how there are a lot of really amazing, powerful people out there that you may see as having a disability, but we don't see it that way,” Mr Nelson said.

"We see them as people that shine and who are able to do amazing things, so part of our segments highlight what these people are able to do.”

To find out more about CPL Springfield's Invincability radio program, call 3818 7379. To tune in to the show, visit USQ Springfield's Phoenix Radio station from 1:00pm to 2:30pm every Friday.