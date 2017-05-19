Australia's largest hay bale art display adds colour

HAY ART: Rusty Thomas with the hay bale art that is on display at the 2017 Ipswich Show.

AUSTRALIA'S biggest display of hay bale art is set to be a major drawcard at the Ipswich Show with animals of all shapes and sizes part of the innovative creation.

Ipswich Show legend David 'Rusty' Thomas and show society president Darren Zanow built the installation and with signwriter Randy Kelly adding the artistic touches

"The majority of the hay came from my place out at Mutdapilly," Rusty said.

"We have taken a bit of pride in bringing something different and new for people at the Ipswich Show to look at.

"Darren came up with the idea and said 'can we do this?' I just laughed and said 'we'll give it a go'. It took us about two and a half days to set up with four or five other people and Randy has done the signwriting and all the artwork."

"We've got a chook here, a cat here, a dog down there. Old Farmer Joe is there and there's a tractor around there," Rusty said as he took the QT on a tour.

HANDY RANDY: Signwriter and hay bale artist Randy Kelly puts his finishes touches on some of the animals made out of hay.. Rob Williams

"We've got a sheep, a long-horn cow and even a spider and a pig. There's something for everyone. I haven't seen a bigger display at any show in Australia, and we get to a few."

Tyres have been used for eyes and pot plants for hats in innovative ways. Signwriter Randy Kelly said the art display was "something different" as he put the finishing touches on the hay to much anticipation.

"We are getting comment about the (hay art) from people who walk past and like it," he said.

"The kids down the back are coming up and having a look."