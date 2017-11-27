Australia's hottest hunks to make Scenic Rim ladies squeal

HOT STUFF: The Sydney Hotshots will be performing in Boonah on Wednesday, November 29.

LADIES of the Scenic Rim, prepare to squeal and cheer for some of the country's hottest men when they seductively take their clothes off at Simon's Tavern in Boonah this Wednesday night.

Girls will blush, women will scream and husbands will be left at home when the handsome, toned and fit hunks from the Sydney Hotshots come to the region for the ultimate girls' night out.

Their brand new show, Secret Fantasies, is a two hour, non-stop, exciting male cabaret show. It features chart-topping music of all genres performed in group and solo routines.

The Sydney Hotshots are renowned for their high- powered dance routines, spectacular lighting, unique costumes and blend of sex appeal, humour, games and big personalities.

Producer Paul Reynolds said a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure the men can give the ladies a fun night out.

"We have a dance studio here in Sydney where we teach the guys the group routines and sole performances,” he said.

"When someone new joins us, it can take them up to two weeks of training, or dance bootcamp as we call it, to learn the routines.

"We have people of all ages and all different walks of life. We even have one guy from the United States who was a US Marine who spent time in Afghanistan.

"These guys love what they do - They love the job and love to entertain women.”

Mr Reynolds has promised an explosive night of fun for the ladies of the Scenic Rim.

"The guys will do anything if they have girls screaming at them,” he laughed.

"They begin with a group dance to Uptown Funk, and then in the second song they half strip down, so their jackets and shirts come off, and they go into a Magic Mike routine.

"But the show also contains lots of fun and games for everyone. It's fun for women aged 18 to 80, and sometimes we have had three generations of ladies come to the show. The older ladies love playing it up.”

The show will run from 7.30-9.30pm on Wednesday, November 29 at Simon's Tavern, located at 88 High St, Boonah.

Tickets are $35.57 per person.

