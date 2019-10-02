Australia's Got talent star to visit Ipswich

Illusionist Josh Norbido will be appearing at Studio 188 on October 25-26.

FRESH from wowing the judges on the reality television show Australia's Got Talent, illusionist Josh Norbido is heading to Ipswich later this month to perform an all new act.

The Brisbane magician has something special up his sleeve for his two Ipswich shows, which will be held at Studio 188 on October 25-26.

He plans to unveil for the first time the trick he would have performed had he made it to the show's grand final.

"I only made it to the semi finals on Australia's Got Talent but did have an act all ready to go for the grand final," he said.

"This trick hasn't seen the light of day yet so I am really excited to show it off.

"Australia's Got Talent was the last project I did, so I have been waiting for the right time to perform it, and I think my upcoming shows in Ipswich is the best time."

During his Australia's Got Talent audition, the 29-year-old won over judges Shane Jacobson, Manu Feildel, Lucy Durack and Nicole Scherzinger with his magic, beatboxing, comedic and acrobatic skills.

He did one trick which could be called a magician's bread and butter - having someone write their name on a card and placing it back in the deck.

But with some crafty dance skills and a backflip which lead to him revealing Manu Feildel's card in his mouth, the judges were left scratching their heads.

"Seeing the judges' reaction and Manu freaking out was really cool," he said.

"I could see in the moment they were genuinely enjoying it, and not just acting for television, which was really rewarding.

"As a magician, the reaction of the audience is my oxygen, and that is why I perform."

Mr Norbido first became interested in magic when he was young and decided to make it his full time career in his early 20s.

"As a child I was always interested in magic. It wasn't until I was 18 that I started to get more serious about it," he said.

"I met a professional magician when I was 20 and he explained you can do this as a full time profession, and that just blew my mind.

"At the time I was working in sales, but now I do magic full time."

When it comes to making a new trick, Mr Norbido said he practices it hundreds of times to make sure he has it down pat.

"In magic nothing is impossible. But when you create a new act, you have to think about what you want to do and how you are going to make it work," he said.

'It's a lot of trial and error.

"A rule of thumb is you only show that trick when you perform it 100 times without stuffing up.

"What I do is empty a match box, and every time I perform the trick right, I put in a match. But when I stuff it up, I take all the matches out and start again."

Fans can expect to see some new tricks, plus enjoy some stand-up comedy when Mr Norbido appears at Studio 188 on October 25-26 from 7.30-9pm.

Tickets are $49.90 for adults and $40 for concession.

To book, log onto www.studio188.com.au.