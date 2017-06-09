Australia's fastest mum eyes amazing record in Ipswich

International drag racing identity Rachelle Splatt is on a high-powered mission at Willowbank Raceway.

RECORD-breaking mother of five Rachelle Splatt was dealing with extra nerves in addition to looming Top Fuel competition as she returned to Ipswich.

"It's been pretty full-on,'' she said preparing for this afternoon's first qualifying session at Willowbank Raceway.

"It's good for the sport. It's good for me. It's good for my sponsors.

"It makes for a busy time because you have got to prepare a car and you've got a whole team to look after.''

With that, comes increased anticipation levels, especially after a 10-year break from high-powered drag racing.

"Definitely nervous but excited as well,'' she said.

"It's my first race at Willowbank for a while. It's a big event.''

The first woman in the world to break the 300 miles an hour record was happy to contest the historic 50th Winternationals as she fine-tuned her car for qualifying and hopefully a spot in Sunday's final.

"I like Willowbank Raceway,'' Victorian-based Splatt said. "It's a great track and it's a great atmosphere with this facility. It's the weather and you always get a good crowd.''

Splatt, 47, is back at Willowbank after a decade away from the sport. She spent more time with her four boys and girl aged 18, 16, 13, seven and two.

Since announcing her comeback, she's been the centre of attention, still holding the national record as she chases more Winternationals glory.

It's only her second championships back, having returned to the drag strip in Sydney in January.

Thousands of dollars of backing from Gulf Western Oils, Century Batteries and OVO Mobile have helped Splatt rebuild her racing team.

"It's been really great. I couldn't do it without them,'' the OVO Mobile ambassador said.

"I just felt like I had to focus on my family and kids and that part of my life for a while.''

However, the proverbial flame has been rekindled.

"I loved racing and it was such a big part of my life since my early twenties,'' she said.

"I mentioned it and it just went from there and everybody around me got excited.''

New record on Rachelle's radar

International achiever Splatt has a number of "favourite'' moments including setting the 300 mile an hour record for women in Houston, Texas in 1994. That was travelling at 482km/hr.

She's a member an exclusive Slick 50 300 mile an hour club, joining the American men.

The Top Fuel dragster pilot is also proud of becoming the Australian champion at the Calder Park Nationals in 1993 after she first received her racing licence.

She followed that up in 1995 winning an international event in Japan.

Splatt still holds the national record in Australia after being the first woman in the world to break through the barrier.

"That will never be taken away from me,'' she said.

As she fine-tuned for this weekend's racing, Splatt quickly switched into preparation mode.

"These cars run 330 mile an hour now so there's girls in America that do comfortably run over 300,'' she said.

"There's two top girls racing the Top Fuel series over there at the moment.

"I'm still the fastest woman here. So I'm hoping to give a 300 mile an hour pass this weekend, which will be my first in Australia.

"That's one of our goals that we've set for the weekend, to try and clinch that.''